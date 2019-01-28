  • AP Top Sports News at 3:31 a.m. EST

    AP analysis: NFL centers seeing shorter career longevity

    Pats, Rams arrive in Atlanta, get ready for Super Bowl week

    Harden scores 40 in Rockets' 103-98 comeback win over Magic

    Top-ranked Justin Rose wins Farmers Insurance Open

    AFC wins 3rd straight Pro Bowl, 26-7 over NFC in Orlando

    Chen wins third straight national title with ease

    US beats Panama 3-0 in Berhalter's debut as coach

    Wade's visit brings Carmelo back to Madison Square Garden

    Australian Open champ Osaka is Asia's 1st No. 1 in tennis

    Longtime San Francisco Giants owner Peter Magowan dies

