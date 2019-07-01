  • AP Top Sports News at 3:04 a.m. EDT

    Free agency: The waiting for Kawhi continues

    Djokovic opens Centre Court at Wimbledon; Venus faces teen

    Astros lead way with 6 All-Stars; Dodgers among clubs with 4

    Yankees rule Britannia, complete London sweep of Red Sox

    Lashley leads wire-to-wire in Detroit for 1st PGA Tour win

    Stricker makes record debut and wins US Senior Open

    Helmet maker rounds out football portfolio with new headgear

    Bowman gets 1st Cup Series win at Chicagoland

    US beats Curacao 1-0, plays Jamaica in Gold Cup semifinals

    LEADING OFF: Stumbling Cubs face Bucs, HR Derby updates

