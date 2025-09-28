Arkansas fires coach Sam Pittman in middle of 6th season with 32-34 record

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — (AP) — Arkansas fired Sam Pittman on Sunday, parting ways with the popular and folksy coach who couldn't get the Razorbacks into the upper echelon of the Southeastern Conference with a middling overall record of 32-34.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, a former head coach at Arkansas before he left in scandal, was appointed interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

“I want to thank coach Pittman for his service and dedication to the University of Arkansas throughout his time as head coach,” athletic director Hunter Yurachek said. “From Day 1, you could tell how much this opportunity meant to him. At this time, however, I feel a change is necessary to put our student-athletes and program in the best position to be successful. The goal for our football program is to be highly competitive within the Southeastern Conference and compete for a national championship."

Pittman was the fourth power-conference coached fired this season — all in the final two weeks of September — following Brent Pry at Virginia Tech, DeShaun Foster at UCLA and Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State.

The move at Arkansas came one day after the Razorbacks fell to 2-3 with a 56-13 home loss to Notre Dame. The Hogs have this week off before a game at Tennessee on Oct. 11.

Pittman was named the Razorbacks’ 34th head coach in December 2019.

“As we move forward in the process of finding our next head coach, I am certain we will be able to provide the necessary resources to our staff and team to reach our goals. We will begin a national search for our next head coach immediately and that search will include Coach Petrino, who has expressed his desire to be a candidate for the full-time job," Yurachek said.

Petrino was rehired by Arkansas in November 2023 after a number of jobs. In four years leading the Razorbacks, Petrino went 34-17, including consecutive double-digit victory seasons in 2010 and '11.

Petrino had the Razorbacks rolling when in April 2012 he was involved in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident that left him with four broken ribs. At first he said he was riding alone, but a police report revealed a woman was riding with him. The woman turned out to be a former Arkansas athlete who was in a romantic relationship with the married Petrino. The coach had given her a job in the football program and a $20,000 gift.

He was fired by then-athletic director Jeff Long for misleading his bosses about what happened with the accident and his relationship with the football staffer.

