Aryna Sabalenka wins Miami Open match 4 days after death of former hockey player she dated

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Playing four days after the death of a former hockey player she dated, Aryna Sabalenka beat Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-3 on Friday in the second round of the rain-soaked Miami Open.

Sabalenka has asked for privacy for herself and the family of Konstantin Koltsov, the 42-year-old Belarusian who died in Miami on Monday. Miami-Dade Police said it was an apparent suicide and no foul play was suspected.

The second-ranked Sabalenka is a 25-year-old also from Belarus who won the Australian Open in January for her second consecutive title at Melbourne Park. As one of the 32 seeded players, Sabalenka received a first-round bye.

Rain delayed the start of the day's play by six hours, then forced another suspension early in the evening. Wind also was a factor.

In one of the first matches completed, U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff moved on to the third round, beating Nadia Podoroska 6-1, 6-2. Gauff is ranked No. 3.

Fourth-ranked Elena Rybakina outlasted Elena Rybakina 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Also, Emma Navarro beat Storm Hunter 6-4, 6-3, and Ekaterina Alexandrova topped Donna Vekic 6-3, 6-4.

On the men's side, Tomas Machac beat sixth-ranked Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-4, and Ugo Humbert edged Botic Van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-3.

The rain delayed what was to be a star-packed day on the hard courts with defending champion Daniil Medvedev and two-time champion Andy Murray among the men scheduled to play. Top-seeded Iga Swiatek also was set to play Friday.

