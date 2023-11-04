Aryna Sabalenka finishes a rain-delayed win over Elena Rybakina to reach the semis at the WTA Finals

CANCUN, Mexico — (AP) — Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka reached the semifinals for the second consecutive year at the WTA Finals, holding on to beat Elena Rybakina 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 on Friday in a round-robin match that was repeatedly interrupted by rain the night before until being suspended late in the second set.

Play was halted Thursday night with Rybakina about to try to force a third set by serving for the second at 5-3. When they resumed, she did just that. But Sabalenka came through in the decider — although not without a bit of tension in the last game: She needed to save five break points, and then required four match points to end it.

“Really tough conditions, and I'm super happy that I was able to get this win, no matter what," said Sabalenka, who double-faulted 15 times.

This was a rematch of the Australian Open final in January, also won by Sabalenka.

Sabalenka went 2-1 in round-robin play at the season-ending championship and advanced as the second-place finisher in her group. Jessica Pegula, who beat Maria Sakkari on Thursday to go 3-0, finished atop their group.

Rybakina was eliminated with the loss Friday.

There were a half-dozen rain delays during Thursday's stop-start-stop action.

“Just so much ups and downs,” said Rybakina, who won Wimbledon in 2022.

The matches to determine the two semifinalists from the other singles group were scheduled for later Friday, with U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff taking on Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, and four-time major champ Iga Swiatek meeting three-time Slam runner-up Ons Jabeur.

Vondrousova took the opening set against Gauff, who was leading 2-1 in the second when a rain delay arrived.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.