Aston Villa hosts Bologna with a 3-1 edge in Europa League quarterfinals

BIRMINGHAM, England — Aston Villa enters the return leg of the Europa League quarterfinal against Bologna with a commanding two-goal lead on Thursday.

Villa won the opening leg 3-1 in Italy with Ollie Watkins netting twice on the way to its eighth straight victory in the competition.

The English club is in a European quarterfinal for the third straight year and is on course to secure a Champions League spot next season while sitting fourth in the Premier League.

Bologna has won its last five away Europa matches since it lost to Villa in the opening game of the league phase.

The two also met in last years Champions League with Villa winning 2-0.

Villa coach Unai Emery said he respects Bologna.

“We must be focused 100%,” Emery said. He is the most successful coach in the competition after four titles with Sevilla and Villarreal.

Another Premier League club, Nottingham Forest, needs a win against Porto at the City Ground to advance in its return to European competitions after 30 years.

In a tie of two two-time European champions, they settled for a 1-1 draw at Porto.

Also, Freiburg travels to Celta Vigo with a healthy 3-0 advantage and Real Betis hosts Braga after drawing the first leg 1-1.

In the Conference League, Crystal Palace defends a 3-0 lead at two-time runner-up Fiorentina.

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