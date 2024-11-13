Atlanta Dream hire longtime Florida Gulf Coast coach Karl Smesko to lead team

The Atlanta Dream managed to do what many other teams have tried over the years. They lured Karl Smesko away from Florida Gulf Coast.

Smesko was announced Wednesday as the new head coach of the Dream. He built FGCU into a perennial NCAA Tournament team and went 611-112 — an .845 winning percentage — in his 23 years as the school's first and until now only coach.

At the women's Division I level, only FGCU and UConn have won 25 or more games in each of the last 14 seasons.

“The W has intrigued me as a possibility for a long time,” Smekso said Wednesday. “When this opportunity came up, it really seemed like the right place and the right time. I had great conversations with the general manager and with their ownership and this is the right move for me right now.”

The Eagles have been one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the country. They knocked down 300 or more 3-pointers in 15 straight seasons, including setting the NCAA record with 431 in 2018.

That captured the attention of many bigger Division I schools, with some from power conferences — even some other WNBA teams — trying to hire Smesko in recent years. He never thought the time was right for a move, until now.

“Karl is a proven leader with a history of developing his players and creating a winning culture,” Dream GM Dan Padover said. "His fast-paced, innovative style of play will be attractive to our players and fans alike. We are excited to have Karl bring his incredible basketball IQ to the Dream.”

The 54-year-old Smesko will join the franchise later this month. His top assistant, former FCGU player Chelsea Lyles, was named the next coach of the Eagles shortly after Smesko's move to Atlanta was announced. Lyles — now the second coach in FGCU program history — will debut in her new role when the Eagles play Sunday in Fort Myers against NJIT.

“Chelsea will do an outstanding job,” Smesko said. “There couldn’t be anybody more ready for this opportunity.”

Atlanta went 15-25 this year and had to win its last few games to qualify for the playoffs. There’s a strong young nucleus with Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray leading the way along with veteran center Tina Charles. The Dream haven’t had a winning record since the 2018 season.

Smesko brought a complicated and effective offensive system to FGCU — 3-pointers or layups are the goal, midrange jumpers are frowned upon — and it worked wonders, with his teams winning 30 or more games seven times and finishing with a winning percentage of .800 or better 15 times.

He believes there are great things ahead for the Dream.

“I'm not scared from a challenge,” Smesko said. “Things are in place for great things to happen in Atlanta and if we make great decisions along the way and continue to improve, anything is possible. I wouldn't be going to Atlanta if I didn't think a WNBA championship wasn't a realistic possibility.”

Dream owner Larry Gottesdiener called the hiring "an exciting moment for our fans, the city of Atlanta, and the entire Dream organization.”

“A great basketball mind is coming to our city," Gottesdiener said. "Karl’s passion for and commitment to women’s basketball bring out the best in everyone around him. I am confident we have found the right leader to take our organization to the next level.”

The Dream fired former coach Tanisha Wright last month after Atlanta fell in the opening round of the playoffs for the second straight year. Smesko said part of the lure of this job was to join the WNBA at a time of enormous popularity, fueled in part by the buzz surrounding young stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese this past season.

“The W is riding high right now and it's growing rapidly and the future growth potential is exceptional,” Smesko said. “I'm definitely excited about that. In our preseason practices at FGCU, our film sessions are breaking down WNBA postseason games. That's why, for me, being such a huge fan of the league makes it even more exciting to have this opportunity.”

Atlanta was one of a record seven WNBA coaching openings this offseason. Three now have been filled with Stephanie White going to Indiana and Ty Marsh taking over in Chicago. Washington, Dallas, Los Angeles and Connecticut still have vacancies.

