PROVO, Utah — Bear Bachmeier threw for a season-high 332 yards, had three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead No. 12 BYU to a 42-10 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday.

Legend Glasker had a career-high 161 yards and two TDs on eight catches to help the Cougars (10-2, 7-2 Big 12, No. 10 CFP) stay in contention for a CFP bid. LJ Martin added 116 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Cole Tabb ran for 128 yards to lead the Bearcats (6-6, 2-6), who lost for the sixth time in eight games following a 4-0 start. JC French IV threw for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Glasker took a screen pass and raced down the sideline untouched for a 77-yard touchdown strike on BYU’s first play from scrimmage. The Cougars did not build on that early offensive momentum before halftime.

BYU put up big numbers in the first half. Bachmeier threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns, and Glasker had 132 yards on five catches.

Bachmeier’s second TD pass — a 29-yarder to a wide-open Walker Lyons in the flat — gave BYU a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter. But Bachmeier also fumbled on BYU’s second drive after being sacked at the Cincinnati 31 and the Cougars punted on two of their final three second-quarter drives.

It gave Cincinnati a chance to keep things close.

The Bearcats cut BYU’s lead to 14-10 with 32 seconds left in the half on a 16-yard pass from French to Gavin Grover. Tabb set up the score when he opened the drive by shedding tackles and racing 64 yards down the sideline.

BYU ran away from the Bearcats after halftime.

Martin extended the lead on a 4-yard run to cap a 75-yard drive that featured four running plays from him, highlighted by a 54-yard scamper down to the Cincinnati 4. Bachmeier sprinted 22 yards for another touchdown, then tossed a 22-yard TD pass to Glasker to punctuate BYU’s next two drives.

Tommy Prassas returned an interception 42 yards with 10:17 left to give the Cougars a 42-10 lead.

The takeaway

An inability to move the chains doomed the Bearcats. Cincinnati punted five times, missed a field goal, and had a pick-six on 10 drives.

Big third-quarter runs from Martin and Bachmeier revived BYU’s stagnant offense and helped the Cougars pull away from Cincinnati at a critical juncture.

Up Next

Cincinnati awaits its bowl game destination.

BYU awaits a possible CFP berth.

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