LAS VEGAS — Kayden Mingo scored 19 points and Baylor held off a late charge by No. 15 Alabama to win 68-63 in the opening round of the Players Era 16 tournament Tuesday night.

Dylan Mingo added 14 points and Elijah Williams had 11 for the Bears (5-1), who snapped a 16-game losing streak against AP Top 25 opponents.

Baylor shot only 33% from the field and made 15 of 26 free throws (58%) but connected on 11 of 30 attempts from 3-point range (37%).

Amari Allen led the Crimson Tide (5-1) with 18 points and nine rebounds, and Aden Holloway scored 13. Alabama shot 35% from the floor, including 7 for 30 (23%) on 3s.

Alabama, which never led, scored nine consecutive points to pull within two with 1:02 remaining. Kayden Mingo answered with a runner in the lane to put Baylor up 62-58 with 36 seconds left.

Kayden Mingo made a steal with 29 seconds to play and was fouled. He missed both free throws, but the Bears grabbed the offensive rebound and Kayden Mingo converted a layup to extend the lead to 64-58 with 25 seconds left.

Alabama fell behind by 16 with 15:12 remaining, but Allen and Cole Cloer made 3-pointers and Jamarion Davis-Fleming added a dunk to cut the deficit to 45-37 with 13:48 left. After two Caden Powell free throws, Cloer hit another 3 to pull Alabama to 47-40 with 13:24 remaining.

Baylor led throughout the first half and built a 13-point advantage with 5:06 left. But the Crimson Tide outscored the Bears 9-2 the rest of the half, including a 3-pointer by Qayden Samuels with 4 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to 29-24 at halftime.

Dylan Mingo, who finished with a team-high eight rebounds, led the Bears with eight first-half points. Allen had seven for Alabama.

Up next

Baylor will play No. 22 Gonzaga in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Alabama will play Kansas State on Thursday.

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