Bengals say QB Joe Burrow has been cleared for contact and is good to go for training camp

CINCINNATI — (AP) — Joe Burrow and his surgically repaired wrist have been cleared for contact, and the Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback is ready to go for the opening of training camp on Wednesday.

Burrow was sidelined last season when he suffered a torn ligament in his right wrist in the 10th game, a loss to Baltimore on Nov. 16. He had surgery Nov. 27.

“We just we need Joe to be out there,” new offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said. “He’s going to be out there. He’s worked himself in a really good place physically and mentally.”

Coach Zac Taylor doesn't know yet if any kind of accommodations will be made for Burrow in training camp and doesn't know yet if the quarterback — or any of the regulars — will play in the preseason games.

But Taylor said he is feeling optimistic about Burrow.

“My impression of him, just seen him over the last several months, has been very positive, and he's ready to go," Taylor said.

Burrow knows the drill when it comes to rehab. In his rookie year in 2020, he injured his knee while being sacked in Week 11 against Washington. He finished rehab just in time for the start of the 2021 season.

Appendicitis caused him to miss all of training camp in 2022. On the second day of camp in 2023, Burrow strained a calf muscle. He didn’t miss any games, but the injury limited his mobility in the early part of the season.

Pitcher said having Burrow at 100% or close to it for training camp is critical to the ramping up of the Bengals offense, which will be operating with a new No. 1 running back, likely Zack Moss, a new right offensive tackle in Trent Brown, and a new No. 3 receiver following the departure of Tyler Boyd via free agency.

“So just having him and, you know, the effect that he has on everyone around him,” said Pitcher, the former quarterbacks coach who was promoted after Brian Callahan was hired as the head coach at Tennessee. "I think we feel it because we’re out there. We’re standing there. We know what it does, you know? But that’ll be a nice part of having him out there for all of camp.”

Another storyline of training camp is the possible timing of a new contract for wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, which owner Mike Brown and Duke Tobin, director of player personnel, said is a priority.

The 24-year-old star, who is under contract through 2025, likely will command a long-term deal in the neighborhood of Justin Jefferson’s four-year, $140 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

“Yeah, we’re aware of the numbers,” Tobin said. “We were aware of what other players have, and we were also aware of what we feel is right, what we can do with our team and what makes sense for us going forward. And so we talk about that, and we talked to Chase’s people about that. And we’ll see if something can get done. And we hope it can.”

NOTE: The Bengals on Monday signed first-round draft pick Amarius Mims. The 6-foot-8, 340-pound offensive tackle out of Georgia is expected to be in the rotation right away on the offensive line.

