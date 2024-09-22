Billy Horschel's eagle seals BMW PGA Championship win in playoff with McIlroy

VIRGINIA WATER, England — (AP) — Billy Horschel became the first American golfer to win the BMW PGA Championship twice when he holed a brilliant eagle to beat four-time major winner Rory McIlroy in a playoff on Sunday.

Horschel showed no sign of nerves when he sank a long putt from near the edge of the green on the second playoff hole, and then hugged McIlroy warmly.

“It’s always one of my most special weeks of the year. I enjoy coming here. I feel a sense of ease, I feel a sense of calm," the 37-year-old Horschel said. "I know I’m not from the U.K. or London or England but I feel almost at home when I come here.”

Horschel won at Virginia Water three years ago. This year, he was locked in second place overnight with McIlroy, and they were both three strokes behind leader Matteo Manassero of Italy.

While Manassero fell back, they both carded 5-under 67s to join South African Thriston Lawrence — who posted a clinical 65 on the day — at 20 under and force a three-way playoff.

After they went back to the 18th at the storied West Course, Lawrence dropped out of contention after bogeying, while McIlroy and Horschel had birdies. But McIlroy was beaten on the next hole.

“It just shows the standard out here. If you slip up just a little bit or don’t make a birdie on a crucial hole, someone is always waiting to take advantage of that,” McIlroy said. “Two weeks in a row, I’ve played well. Just not quite well enough.”

The No. 3-ranked Northern Irishman, who won the event in 2014, now has three runner-up finishes at Wentworth.

Manassero, who won the title in 2013 the last time it went to a playoff, finished in a share of fourth spot with Englishmen Matthew Baldwin and Aaron Rai after carding a 1-over 73 that included four bogeys. They ended 17 under.

A victory would have put Manassero on track to qualify for next year’s Ryder Cup and to claim one of the 10 PGA Tour cards available each year from the European tour.

