Bo Bichette and New York Mets have agreed to a $126 million, 3-year contract, AP source says

NEW YORK — Bo Bichette and the New York Mets agreed Friday to a $126 million, three-year contract, two people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical.

The infielder Bichette can opt out after the first and second season. He would receive $47 million for one year and $89 million for two years, one of the people said.

The deal does not contain any deferred money and Bichette gets a full no-trade provision.

A two-time All-Star shortstop, Bichette hit 18 home runs and 94 RBIs for the Blue Jays in 2025. He homered off Shohei Ohtani in Game 7 of the World Series.

Bichette was injured last season in a Sept. 6 collision with Yankees catcher Austin Wells. It kept him out of the lineup until the World Series. He returned for Game 1 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and played second base for the first time in six years.

Bichette finished second in the major leagues to Yankees slugger Aaron Judge with a .311 batting average this season, hitting 18 homers with 94 RBIs in 139 games.

He’s twice led the AL in hits.

Bichette turns 28 in March and had played his entire career with the Blue Jays since they drafted him in the second round of the 2018 draft. The son of former big leaguer Dante Bichette, Bo Bichette is a career .294 hitter with 111 home runs and 437 RBIs in 748 career games.

Bichette was one of the last remaining big name free agents after Kyle Tucker agreed to a $240 million, four-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

