Bo Bichette activated for World Series by Blue Jays after missing 1 1/2 months with knee injury

TORONTO — All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette was added to the Toronto Blue Jays' roster for the World Series against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday after recovering from a sprained left knee that sidelined him for 1 1/2 months.

Bichette, a two-time AL hits leader, hasn't played since he sprained his left knee in a Sept. 6 collision with New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells.

Infielder Ty France also was added by the Blue Jays, who dropped outfielder Joey Loperfido and right-hander Yariel Rodríguez.

A two-time All-Star, Bichette was second in the major leagues to the Yankees’ Aaron Judge with a .311 batting average, hitting 18 homers with 94 RBIs in 139 games.

Manager John Schneider said Thursday that Bichette could appear at shortstop, designated hitter or second base, a position he last played in 2019 in the minor leagues. Three-time Gold Glove winner Andrés Giménez has been playing short with Bichette out.

Bichette, 27, is eligible for free agency following the World Series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.