'The runners are coming': Boston Marathon helps celebrate 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War

BOSTON — (AP) — Paul Revere rode down Boylston Street to the Boston Marathon finish line — or almost there, as it turned out — proclaiming “the runners are coming" on Monday morning as the world's oldest and most prestigious annual marathon helped celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War.

Reenactors on horseback, accompanied by a fife and drum playing “Yankee Doodle,” helped start the festivities and add a bit of levity when Revere's horse was spooked by the finish line decal on the street and stopped. The actor portraying the colonial silversmith and patriot had to hop off and walk the last few steps himself.

After reading a proclamation, Revere gently tugged the horse the rest of the way before heading off to more ceremonies commemorating his midnight ride on April 19, 1775, to warn the people in Lexington and Concord that the British were on the march.

A field of 30,000 runners left Hopkinton shortly afterward under clear skies and cool temperatures Monday morning for the race's 129th edition, following the wheelchair fields and a troop of about 40 Massachusetts National Guard members who crossed the starting line at around 6 a.m.

Race Director Dave McGillivray thanked the uniformed marchers them for their service and said their presence had extra meaning this year. The race is held annually on the state holiday that commemorates the start of the Revolutionary War, which began 250 years ago Saturday when the first shots were fired in Lexington and Concord.

The anniversary was marked at the start and finish by special logos painted on the street.

“We appreciate their service, and just the fact that it's Patriots’ Day gives it even more meaning,” McGillivray said.

The town of Hopkinton, a suburb of west of Boston, is the gathering place for the runners preparing for the trek to Copley Square. A group of middle school and high school students from the town wore T-shirts to commemorate the Patriots' Day anniversary. They brought American flags to wave at the runners before they cross the start line.

“It’s a good way to welcome the runners and show that they are appreciated in the town,” 14-year-old Vanshika Kukunoor said.

Race organizers are also celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first wheelchair race. Bob Hall begged his way into the 1975 Boston Marathon, promising to finish the course in 3 hours or less. He did it, and since then the wheelchair marathon has grown into a highly competitive event — not just in Boston, but around the world.

Forecasts called for partly sunny skies, light winds and temperatures mostly in the 50s to low-60s for those who make it to Back Bay in the afternoon. McGillivray, making his 53rd Boston Marathon, will jump in with the second wave of athletes to start the race with his son.

“I think it'll be perfect conditions for all of us,” McGillivray said.

Reigning champions Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia and Hellen Obiri of Kenya return to defend their titles. Lemma separated from the pack of elite men's runners early on last year and ran alone most of the morning, finishing in the 10th fastest time in race history. Most of the top men's finishers from 2024 are returning, including Evans Chebet of Kenya, the two-time Boston Marathon champion who was third last year.

Obiri is trying to become the first woman to win three in a row since 1999. Last year, Obiri broke away from a large pack late to become the first woman to repeat as Boston Marathon champion since 2005.

Top American contenders include Emma Bates. The former Boston resident finished fifth in the women's race in 2023 and 12th last year, making her the highest American finisher both years.

___

Associated Press writer Jennifer McDermott in Hopkinton, Mass., contributed to this story.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.