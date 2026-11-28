ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves bolstered their rotation on Saturday by signing free-agent right-hander Tyler Mahle to a $40 million, two-year contract, and they also signed utility player Mauricio Dubón to a $30 million, three-year deal.

Each player chose to return to Atlanta instead of signing elsewhere as a free agent and each agreed to donate 1% of his salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

The 32-year-old Dubón could begin the 2027 season as the top candidate to start at shortstop. He hit .276 in 153 games with the Braves last season and set career highs with 158 hits, 28 doubles, 12 homers and 73 RBI.

Dubón played shortstop, second base, third base, left field and center field last season and was named a Rawlings Gold Glove award winner as a utility defender. He also won Gold Gloves with Houston in 2023 and 2025.

The 32-year-old Mahle was an important trade-deadline acquisition for the Braves in 2026. The Braves sent right-hander Anthony Molina to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for Mahle on Aug. 2.

Mahle was 4-1 with a 1.99 ERA in nine starts for the Braves. Atlanta was 6-3 in Mahle's nine starts, and his ERA with the Braves ranked seventh in the majors among qualified pitchers in that nine-game span.

Mahle posted a 1.35 ERA in two postseason starts, allowing two earned runs in 13 1/3 innings with 10 strikeouts.

Before the trade, Mahle was 3-9 with a 5.14 ERA in 18 games with the Giants. Overall, he finished with a 7-10 record and 3.99 ERA.

Mahle, who made his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2017, has a 46-56 record and 4.05 ERA in 10 seasons. He has started in 168 of his 169 career games with the Reds, Minnesota, Texas, San Francisco and Atlanta.

In their other major offseason move on Nov. 12, the Braves signed right-handed relief pitcher Evan Phillips to a three-year, $35 million contract.

___

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.