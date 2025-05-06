Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver has a no-hitter through 7 innings vs Reds

ATLANTA — (AP) — Braves right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver has held the Cincinnati Reds hitless through seven innings Monday night.

Smith-Shawver, who had given up at least four hits in all four of his starts this season, issued four walks — two in the first inning and two in the fourth.

Smith-Shawver was at 91 pitches through seven innings and held a 4-0 lead.

