Brazile leads No. 17 Arkansas to 93-86 win over No. 16 Texas Tech in rematch of Sweet 16 game

DALLAS — Trevon Brazile scored 18 of his 24 points after halftime and finished with 10 rebounds as No. 17 Arkansas overcame No. 16 Texas Tech 93-86 on Saturday in a rematch of a Sweet 16 game in last season's NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas (8-2), which trailed by as many as 10 points before halftime, went ahead for good on Brazile's driving layup that made it 78-77 with 5:20 left. A minute after that, coming out of a timeout, he made a move near the baseline that got JT Toppin in the air and drove by the preseason AP All-American for an emphatic one-handed slam dunk.

Brazile is one of the three starters for the Razorbacks who played in the Sweet 16 game last March, when they had a 16-point lead midway through the second half before Tech rallied for an overtime victory.

Toppin had 30 points and 11 rebounds for the Red Raiders (7-3), while Christian Anderson had 26 points and 11 assists. They were the only Tech starters back from that comeback to the Elite Eight. It was Toppin's 24th double-double in 42 games with Tech the past two seasons.

Darius Acuff Jr. and Karter Knox both had 20 points for the Razorbacks.

Brazile's slam ended a nearly five-minute stretch for the Razorbacks in which he scored 12 points — and Acuff scored their other seven in that go-ahead stretch.

The Razorbacks led only once before halftime at 43-42 when Knox made a 3-pointer with 1:40 left that capped their 17-6 run in which he also had a dunk and a layup.

Texas Tech went back in front with the last seven points of the half, starting with back-to-back layups by Toppin.

Up next

Texas Tech is home against Northern Colorado on Tuesday, the same night Arkansas hosts Queens.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.