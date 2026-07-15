Brewers bolster rotation by getting Lance McCullers Jr. and Colton Gordon in a deal with the Astros

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-handed pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and left-hander Colton Gordon from the Houston Astros on Wednesday in exchange for outfield prospect Jadyn Fielder.

Brewers general manager Matt Arnold announced the swap that included cash from Houston. Milwaukee cleared space on the 40-man roster by sending left-handed pitcher Rob Zastryzny to the 60-day injured list.

Milwaukee went into the All-Star break with a five-game lead in the NL Central. They trailed the defending NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers by 1 1/2 games in the league standings.

The Brewers own a 3.48 team ERA that ranks second in the majors — behind only the New York Yankees — but injuries to their starting rotation left them seeking depth.

Two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff is on the 60-day injured list after an MRI exam revealed a new injury to the anterior capsule in his shoulder, which was surgically repaired after the 2023 season. Left-hander Kyle Harrison was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with tightness in his throwing forearm.

McCullers, 32, who helped Houston win the World Series in 2017 and 2022, has spent his entire career with the Astros. He is 53-40 with a 3.85 ERA over 154 games. He was an All-Star in 2017, had Tommy John surgery in November 2018 and missed the 2019 season. Surgery in June 2023 kept him out through the 2024 season.

This season, the son of former MLB reliever Lance McCullers is 2-3 with a 6.86 ERA in eight starts. Inflammation in his right shoulder landed him on the 15-day IL on May 19, and he has been on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land.

Gordon, 27, made his major league debut in 2025. He went 6-4 with a 5.34 ERA and a save in 20 games. Gordon has started one of his four appearances with Houston this season.

Fielder, 21, the son of former Brewers first baseman Prince Fielder, made his professional debut in 2025. He was in Class A before the trade.

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