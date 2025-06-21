Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski is perfect through 6 vs. Twins in his 2nd career start

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Jacob Misiorowski of the Milwaukee Brewers has a perfect game through six innings Friday against the Minnesota Twins, extending his run of hitless innings to start his big league career to 11.

In his second career start, the hard-throwing 6-foot-7 right-hander has struck out six with a fastball regularly reaching triple digits and a slider and changeup in the mid-90s. He's at 80 pitches.

Misiorowski threw five no-hit innings against St. Louis on June 12, but left in the sixth with cramping in his right calf and quadriceps.

The closest Minnesota got to a hit was a sinking liner off the bat of Ryan Jeffers that left fielder Isaac Collins slid to catch the fifth inning. Christian Vazquez it a ball to the warning track in the sixth.

At Triple-A Nashville this season, Misiorowski was 4-2 with a 2.13 ERA in 13 appearances, 12 starts.

Milwaukee leads Minnesota 3-0.

