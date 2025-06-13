Brewers trade RHP Aaron Civale to the White Sox for 1B Andrew Vaughn

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have traded right-hander Aaron Civale and cash to the Chicago White Sox for first baseman Andrew Vaughn.

The Brewers moved quickly after they announced they were removing Civale from their rotation. The pitcher said Thursday he wanted to remain a starter even if it meant leaving Milwaukee.

One day later, Civale was traded.

“We’re exploring opportunities for me to get back into a rotation, whether that’s here or elsewhere,” Civale said Thursday on his 30th birthday. “That type of decision is out of my hands. We’re exploring the options to give me the chance to do what I do best, and that’s to go out there and start.”

Civale is 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA this season. He has allowed seven runs over 19 innings in four starts since returning from the injured list May 22 after dealing with a strained left hamstring.

The Brewers took Civale out of their rotation because they had a surplus of starters after promoting prospect Jacob Misiorowski, who threw five innings of no-hit ball while helping Milwaukee beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0 in his major league debut Thursday.

Milwaukee's rotation also includes Freddy Peralta (5-4, 2.69 ERA), José Quintana (4-1, 2.66 ERA), Quinn Priester (4-2 3.65 ERA) and Chad Patrick (3-6, 3.25 ERA).

Although Civale pitched in relief in two postseason games — one in 2022 with Cleveland and another last year in Milwaukee — all of his regular-season appearances in the major and minor leagues have come in a starting role. Civale, who is 40-37 with a 4.06 ERA in 122 career big league starts, is making $8 million this year and is eligible for free agency at the end of the season.

The Brewers acquired Civale in a July trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, who got him in a 2023 trade-deadline deal with the Cleveland Guardians.

Vaughn, 27, hit .189 with a .218 on-base percentage, five homers and 19 RBIs in 48 games with Chicago before he was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on May 23.

He has a career average of .248 with a .303 on-base percentage, 77 homers and 293 RBIs in 610 games for the White Sox, who selected him out of the University of California with the third overall pick in the 2019 draft.

