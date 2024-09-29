Broncos running back Tyler Badie carted from sideline with a back injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) — Denver Broncos running back Tyler Badie was placed on a back board and carted from the sideline before the start of the second quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday.

The Broncos announced Badie had a back injury and said his return was questionable before later ruling him out.

Badie caught a pass from Bo Nix on a third down play shortly before the end of the opening quarter and was immediately hit by Quincy Williams for a 4-yard loss and fumbled the ball. Michael Carter II recovered for the Jets.

Badie came off the field, but then was seen lying on his back and being looked at by trainers on the sideline. He was then secured on a board and lifted onto a cart before being taken from the field.

Badie was signed by the Broncos to the active roster from the practice squad earlier this week. He's in his third season with Denver after being signed from Baltimore's practice squad in 2022.

