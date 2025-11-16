Browns QB Shedeur Sanders makes NFL debut after Dillon Gabriel departs with a head injury

CLEVELAND — Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders made his NFL debut in the second half of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The highly publicized quarterback entered with 12:43 remaining in the third quarter after Cleveland announced that Dillon Gabriel was being evaluated for a concussion. Gabriel was ruled out later in the quarter.

On his first snap, Sanders threw a 5-yard pass to Cedric Tillman with the Browns leading 16-10. He completed both of his passes for 12 yards on his first drive but also fumbled after an 11-yard sack by Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton.

The fifth-round pick became Cleveland's backup behind fellow rookie Gabriel after Joe Flacco was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 7.

Sanders, a fifth-round pick by the Browns after some projected him to go in the first round, was inactive for the first five games as the emergency third quarterback. His father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, coached him in college at Colorado.

The Browns opened camp with a four-QB competition between Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Gabriel and Sanders. Pickett was considered the front-runner before suffering a hamstring injury, missing time and being traded in August to Las Vegas for a fifth-round pick.

Gabriel completed 7 of 10 passes for 68 yards in the first half.

