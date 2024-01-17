Browns' Stefanski shakes up offensive staff, 2 assistants gone, more moves possible, AP source says

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Browns coach Kevin Stefanki spent the season plugging holes in an offense decimated by injuries. He's started the offseason by making some changes to his staff.

Following Cleveland's quick playoff exit, Stefanski fired running backs coach Stump Mitchell and is parting ways with tight ends coach T.C. McCartney, a person familiar with the decisions told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The moves followed staff evaluations, and there could be more changes, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the process is ongoing.

At this point, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt remains under contract, the person said. Van Pelt may be interested in going somewhere where he calls the plays. Stefanski currently handles those game-day duties.

All three assistants have been with Stefanski since he was hired in 2020.

The Browns went 11-6 and made the playoffs this season despite a wave of injuries and having to start five quarterbacks. However, they were abruptly blown out of the playoffs on Saturday, losing 45-14 to the Houston Texans in the wild-card round.

Stefanski, who guided the Browns to their second playoff appearance in four years, said Sunday that some of his assistants would be leaving for other opportunities in the coming weeks.

Mitchell, a former NFL running back, just completed his fourth season with the Browns. He spent much of the season trying to help the team cope with the loss of star Nick Chubb, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2.

Mitchell has coached in the league for more than two decades.

McCartney helped develop David Njoku into one of the league's best tight ends. Njoku finished with career highs in catches (81), yards (882) and touchdowns (6) this season.

Cleveland's offense was in constant flux from the opener.

The Browns lost starting quarterback Deshaun Watson to a shoulder injury in November, and the team signed free agent Joe Flacco, who went 4-1 as a starter and surpassed expectations before he threw two pick-6s against the Texans.

