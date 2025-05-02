Brunson scores 40, Knicks top Pistons 116-113 in Game 6, advance to 2nd-round series with Celtics

DETROIT — (AP) — Jalen Brunson's crossover dribble between his legs created space for a game-winning 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds left and he blew a kiss to a quiet crowd that relentlessly taunted him for three games.

Brunson finished with 40 points to lead the New York Knicks to a 116-113 win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night and into the second round of the NBA playoffs.

“I stay poised and I rely on the trust and composure my teammates give me," Brunson said.

A week after the point guard won the NBA's clutch player of the year award, he lived up to the billing.

“He’s at his best when his best is needed and he’s done it all year," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "That’s what makes him special.”

Detroit didn't get a shot off to potentially tie the game and send it to overtime because Malik Beasley fumbled a pass with four-tenths of a second left.

“This is tough,” said Beasley, who had 16 points in the second quarter and finished with 20. “I had a chance to make a three and tie the game. I’m mad about that.”

The third-seeded Knicks will face second-seeded Boston, shooting to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000.

Game 1 is Monday night in Boston.

“They’re the defending champion so we’re going to have to be at our best,” Thibodeau said.

Mikal Bridges had 25 points and OG Anunoby added 22 for the Knicks, who closed the game out with clutch shots and stops after losing an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter and a 15-point advantage in the second quarter.

The sixth-seeded Pistons had an unprecedented turnaround during the regular season and ended the NBA’s longest playoff losing streak in their first postseason appearance since 2019, but broke another league mark with a 10th straight setback at home dating to 2008.

“We did so many things well and gave ourselves a chance,” Detroit coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “They just made one more play than we did.”

Detroit’s Cade Cunningham had 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Cunningham was 0 for 8 on 3-pointers and his backcourt mate Tim Hardaway Jr. was 1 of 6 beyond the arc and scored seven points.

Hardaway made a jumper to put Detroit ahead 112-105 with 2:35 left and Brunson responded by scoring the next five points.

Cunningham missed a contested layup with 22 seconds left that when the score was 113-all and Brunson took advantage of the opportunity to win it on the next possession.

Brunson was booed almost every time he touched the ball in the series and heard much worse than that in Game 3.

It was so vulgar that Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr came to Brunson's defense.

Thibodeau, though, said no one can rattle Brunson.

“His focus is terrific," Thibodeau said. "He doesn’t get sidetracked with anything but the game. He’s not thinking about what people say, or fans.”

