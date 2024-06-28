Bryce Harper hurts hamstring on final play of Phillies' 7-4 loss to Marlins

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Bryce Harper limped off the field with an apparent hamstring injury after making the final out for the Philadelphia Phillies in their 7-4 loss to the Miami Marlins on Thursday night.

Hustling down the line as he tried to beat out a grounder to the right side, Harper reached for his left hamstring after crossing first base and hobbled toward the dugout.

Earlier in the day, the slugger was elected by fans to start at first base for the National League in the July 16 All-Star Game at Texas.

“He just felt his hamstring grab going down the line. Don’t know anything more than that," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. "We’ll just have to wait until tomorrow and check him out.”

