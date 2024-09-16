Bryce Young benched by Carolina Panthers after QB's rough start, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have decided to bench 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young after the second-year quarterback's rough start to the season, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Monday because head coach Dave Canales has not yet addressed the situation.

Andy Dalton would take over as the starter for Carolina's next game on Sunday at Las Vegas.

Young has completed just 31 of 56 passes for 244 yards with three interceptions as the Panthers have started 0-2 this season and been outscored 73-13 by the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers. Young has run for one touchdown, the only one of the season for Carolina.

Young is 2-16 as a starter since the Panthers traded up eight spots in the NFL draft in 2023 to get him. The Panthers made a significant investment in that deal with Chicago, sending wide receiver D.J. Moore and four draft picks to the Bears — one of which turned out to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft after the Panthers finished a league-worst 2-15 last season.

Canales is expected to address reporters about the decision Monday.

Canales had said after Sunday’s 26-3 loss to the Chargers that Young would remain his starter.

But that changed on Monday.

Young hasn’t looked much like a No. 1 overall pick since his arrival, continually looking flustered in the pocket and often making poor decisions and throwing into double coverage.

He becomes the first quarterback selected No. 1 overall in the common draft era starting in 1967 to be benched for non-injury reasons in his second season.

His first throw this season was an interception against the Saints in the opener and things only seem to have gotten worse.

Young was booed repeatedly by the home crowd on Sunday after the offense stalled time and time again.

Carolina was 1 of 12 on third down conversions and the Panthers were outgained 349-159.

When asked about his confidence after the game, Young said, “I draw my confidence from the Lord. I’m very blessed. I’m grateful for this challenge. Not an ideal start, but God does everything for a reason. I have faith in that.”

Young said he needed to do a better job with his decision-making.

“You always want to make a play. You want to do something,” Young said. “Obviously, part of the position is being the game manager. Some bad instances of that on film today. I definitely take accountability for that.”

Dalton is 83-78-2 as a starting quarterback in the NFL, including one last season with the Panthers. He has thrown 246 touchdown passes and 144 interceptions since coming into the league in 2011 with Cincinnati.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.