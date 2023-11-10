Bryce Young takes blame as Carolina's offense sputters again in 16-13 loss to Chicago

CHICAGO — (AP) — Bryce Young repeatedly said he needed to play better. Carolina coach Frank Reich said he needed to do a better job. It was the same message from Chuba Hubbard and Terrace Marshall.

Following another anemic offensive performance, it's clear the Panthers know their offense isn't playing well enough to win. But still, nothing has changed.

Carolina was shut down by Chicago in a 16-13 loss Thursday night, finishing with a season-low 213 yards and 12 first downs. The Panthers went 3 for 15 on third down and failed to score an offensive touchdown for the second time in the first nine games this season.

“It's not just (Young). Can he be better? Sure. Can I be better? Absolutely," said Reich, a former NFL quarterback. “Can we all be better on offense? One-hundred percent, for sure.”

After throwing three interceptions Sunday in a 27-13 loss to Indianapolis, including two that were returned by Kenny Moore for touchdowns, Young did not turn the ball over. But he passed for just 185 yards and was sacked three times.

Eddy Pineiro kicked a 33-yard field goal in the second quarter and a 39-yarder in the fourth, but that was it for Carolina. The Panthers (1-8) scored their only touchdown of the game on Ihmir Smith-Marsette's 79-yard punt return in the first quarter.

“We're all frustrated,” said Young, who was 21-of-38 passing. “It's a frustrating situation to be in. It's not who we are, not who we want to be.”

