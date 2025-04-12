Bryson DeChambeau is trying to chase down Rory McIlroy again in a major. He has 18 holes to do it

AUGUSTA, Ga. — (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau finds himself trying to chase down Rory McIlroy in another major championship.

This time, he has 18 holes to do it.

The two-time and reigning U.S. Open champion made a nearly 50-foot putt from just off the green at the 18th hole Saturday, giving him a 3-under 69 in the third round of the Masters. That left DeChambeau just two shots behind McIlroy — the leader t 12 under — and in the final pairing with him Sunday for the final round.

“Those last few holes, I just kept thinking to myself, ‘Get in the final pairing. Execute those shots the best you can,’” DeChambeau said after signing for a third straight round in the 60s. “I made a beautiful putt to finish it off and that was cool.”

The LIV Golf player has experience staring down McIlroy on some of the game's biggest stages.

Last summer, he was trailing McIlroy by a shot with four holes to play in the final round at Pinehurst No. 2. DeChambeau was able to hold together his nerves while McIlroy faltered, missing two short putts and bogeying three of his last four holes, and a memorable up-and-down in the twilight at the 18th hole allowed DeChambeau to win the U.S. Open by a shot.

DeChambeau and McIlroy had a chance to briefly stare each other down during the third round Saturday, too.

The moment came after they had passed through Amen Corner. DeChambeau was finishing up on the par-5 15th, where he managed to get up-and-down from behind the green for birdie. A couple of hundred yards away, McIlroy hit his approach to the par-3 16th to about 15 feet, though he missed the birdie putt and had to settle for a par.

“It's always important in a major championship to be in the final group, or close to the final group, but it was really fun knowing it was Rory and we could have a good match tomorrow," DeChambeau said. "It's going to be a fun test.”

McIlroy seems up to the challenge himself.

He's trying to chase down the final leg of the career grand slam, and a searing start in which he played the first five holes in 5 under thrust him into the lead. Despite a couple of wobbles as he made the turn, the 35-year-old Northern Irishman was able to make an eagle at the 15th to regain control, and he earned a standing ovation after his round of 66.

DeChambeau had plenty of highs and lows, too. He birdied two of his first three holes and was tied with McIlroy at 9 under before he found a bunker at the fourth and made bogey. DeChambeau stuck his approach at No. 6 to 3 feet for another birdie, only to find the bunker left of the ninth green with that approach shot, leading to a second bogey.

Yet he kept on working — fittingly, for the analytic-driven player nicknamed “The Scientist.” And by the time he made an 8-footer to save par at the 16th, and made that big birdie at the last, DeChambeau was back in contention at Augusta National.

One year ago, he opened with a 65 and still shared the second-round lead before a 75 on Saturday left him with too much ground to make up. DeChambeau tied for sixth, nine shots back of eventual winner Scottie Scheffler.

The enduring image of that Masters, of course, might have been DeChambeau walking down the fairway holding a giant wooden sign that is intended to direct patrons around the property. It had been in his way, so he simply decided to move it.

DeChambeau opened with 69 in his return to Augusta National this year, though he lamented his ball-striking, which was not quite to his liking. So long after everyone else had departed the property, he stood under the giant flood lights of the expansive Masters practice range and hit balls, one after another, until he was happy with his swing.

He proceeded to shoot 68 on Friday. And with another under-par round Saturday, he's in the final group for Sunday.

“I think it's fun feeling like you have to hit every single shot to the best of your ability, and you can't let off the gas pedal, and you have to focus and play the best golf you can,” DeChambeau said. “When you're leading, it's a little different. I've had those times as well, and you attack those a little different. But for me to be chasing tomorrow, it'll be a fun test.”

