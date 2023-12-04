Buckeyes' Kyle McCord, OU's Dillon Gabriel biggest names in transfer portal as 30-day window opens

Ohio State's Kyle McCord and Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel led a parade of quarterbacks into the transfer portal Monday, the first day of a 30-day window football players can put their names out in search of another opportunity.

Arizona State's Drew Pyne, Baylor's Blake Shapen, Utah's Bryson Barnes and James Madison's Jordan McCloud also entered the portal.

McCord beat out Devin Brown for the starter's job in the preseason and threw for 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions. Two of the interceptions came in the 30-24 loss to Michigan on Nov. 25.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day was non-committal Sunday when asked if the junior quarterback would play in the Buckeyes' game against Missouri in the Cotton Bowl.

Gabriel transferred to Oklahoma from UCF and helped the Sooners regain their footing after coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams left for USC two years ago.

Gabriel led the Sooners on a last-minute drive this season against Texas and threw the game-winning touchdown with 15 seconds remaining. It was the only loss for a Texas team that reached the College Football Playoff.

Gabriel ranks in the top 10 in Division I history in yards passing and passing touchdowns. In two seasons with the Sooners, he passed for 6,828 yards and 55 touchdowns and ran for 688 yards and 18 scores.

Gabriel’s departure comes shortly after offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby left to become head coach at Mississippi State. Lebby was also Gabriel’s offensive coordinator for a year at UCF.

Pyne plans to join his third school. He began his career at Notre Dame and threw 22 touchdowns in 10 starts. He was in line for the starter's job at Arizona State this season, but he was injured and didn't play after late September.

Shapen's decision came less than a week after Baylor hired Jake Spavital as offensive coordinator. Shapen became the Bears' starter late in the 2021 season. He battled knee and head injuries this year and averaged 273 yards passing per game with 13 TDs in eight games.

Among other players entering the portal: Illinois running back Reggie Love, Wisconsin receiver Chimere Dike and Michigan State quarterback Katin Houser.

