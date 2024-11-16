Bucks coach Doc Rivers upset over late foul call against Antetokounmpo in 115-114 loss to Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers criticized referees for calling a foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo against LaMelo Ball with 7.3 seconds left in the Bucks' 115-114 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

With the Hornets trailing by one, Ball drove the right side of the lane and appeared to slip and fall. Replays didn’t appear to show any contact, but Antetokounmpo was whistled for the foul. Ball made both free throws to give Charlotte the lead.

Antetokounmpo’s jumper at the buzzer rimmed out and the Hornets escaped with the win.

“I thought the final play was the ref blowing a call,” Rivers said. “This is back-to-back games now where on the final play there has been an incorrect call made."

The Bucks did not have a challenge left.

A similar scenario occurred earlier this week against the Detroit Pistons when Antetokounmpo was whistled for a phantom call with 1 second left in regulation and the score tied at 111.

But in that game, Pistons forward Ron Holland II missed two free throws and the game went into overtime and the Bucks prevailed 127-120 behind 59 points from Antetokounmpo.

“LaMelo Ball fell,” Rivers said. “He just fell down. Nobody was near him. He slipped on his own. We come up with the ball and the game is over. So back-to-back games now we have had a call made against us that is incorrect. We were lucky in Detroit the kid missed two free throws. Tonight LaMelo Ball made the free throws."

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.