BYU says star wide receiver charged with felony rape is no longer a student there

SALT LAKE CITY — Brigham Young University said Friday that standout wide receiver Parker Kingston is no longer a student at the Utah private school after he was arrested this week on a first-degree felony rape charge.

Kingston, 21, made his initial court appearance Friday in St. George, where prosecutors say a woman who was 20 years old at the time told officers that Kingston assaulted her at her home last February. He was arrested following a yearlong investigation in which detectives collected digital and forensic evidence and interviewed witnesses, Washington County Attorney Jerry Jaeger said.

“I found by clear and convincing evidence that Mr. Kingston was a danger to the community," Judge John Walton said during the hearing.

Still, Walton allowed Kingston to be released Friday on a $100,000 bond with $10,000 cash immediately paid to the court after he was held initially without bail.

His defense attorney, Cara Tangaro, agreed that Kingston could have no contact with his accuser or any potential witnesses, must stay off social media and would wear a GPS ankle monitor to ensure he doesn't return to the southwestern Utah county, except for court appearances. He appeared before the judge by remote video link from jail Friday.

If convicted, he could serve five years to life in prison.

BYU spokesperson Jon McBride said the administration and coaches were only made aware of the investigation and the allegations against Kingston after his arrest this week. He declined to answer whether Kingston was kicked out or left the school voluntarily.

Tangaro told The Associated Press on Friday night that she had not yet talked to BYU and could not comment about the case, per a court order.

Kingston told St. George Police that “all sexual activity” with the woman accusing him of rape was “consensual,” according to an affidavit unsealed Thursday. The woman told investigators she had made clear to Kingston before he came to her house that she did not want to have sex with him, and she told him to stop several times when he initiated sex, the affidavit said.

BYU, the flagship university of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, known widely as the Mormon church, has a strict honor code for students that prohibits all sexual relations outside of a marriage between a man and a woman. Those who violate it can face suspension, and for athletes, many weeks riding the bench.

Other top athletes including Tulane quarterback Jake Retzlaff have opted to leave BYU when faced with lengthy suspensions for violating the honor code.

Kingston was BYU’s leading receiver last season.

He is expected to make his next court appearance Feb. 25.

