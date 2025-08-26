Cadillac picks Bottas and Pérez for F1 debut in 2026, prioritizing experience over American drivers

Cadillac played it safe with its first Formula 1 lineup, bypassing an American driver for series veterans Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez.

Neither driver has seats on the grid this season but with a combined 16 wins and 527 starts between them, Bottas and Pérez were the pragmatic choices to help build the Cadillac program set to launch in 2026. The hires announced Tuesday bring years of F1 knowledge to Cadillac, a division of U.S. car giant General Motors that will become the 11th team on the grid in 2026.

"We believe their experience, their leadership and their technical acumen are really what we need," said Dan Towriss, CEO of the Cadillac Formula 1 team and TWG Motorsports. "It's the right combination, the right drivers at the right time, and we're humbled by their belief in us and in this project."

Bottas and Pérez have been considered the front-runners for months as drivers lobbied for two new seats on what will be a 22-car grid next year.

An American team

Although the project started by Michael Andretti in 2021 was designed to be a true American team with a driver from the United States, Andretti had to exit the effort to help Cadillac and TWG gain approval from Formula One Management.

Towriss bought Andretti out, the team is now owned by TWG Global, and Towriss and GM President Mark Reuss said in May at the Miami Grand Prix that hiring an American driver was no longer a top priority.

IndyCar driver Colton Herta from California was earmarked for a seat by Andretti, but he's yet to earn the super license required to compete in F1 and Cadillac is content to wait for an American. Towriss also laughed at recent reports that he planned to move Herta to Formula 2 next year for Herta to gain the needed points for his license.

Even if Herta did have a super license, he doesn't have the F1 experience Cadillac wants for its launch.

“What it comes back to is experience in Formula 1 carried the day,” Towriss said. "Everybody's new, everybody's working together for the first time. We think that the experience that these two bring are really what's most important.

“We certainly do think about and it's important to us to make sure there's a pathway for an American driver in Formula 1 and we'll be working on that. For this inaugural season, for what the team needs, and what these drivers bring, this was the right combination for the team.”

Cadillac's new drivers

The driver search was spearheaded by team principal Graeme Lowdon, who had at least a dozen viable options but told The Associated Press last month he had narrowed the list to "three or four" real contenders.

Pérez of Mexico is 35 and Bottas of Finland turns 36 later this week. They have each finished runner-up in the championship before.

Bottas was second in the standings to his then-Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in 2019 and 2020, while Pérez, F1’s most successful Mexican driver, was second when his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen dominated 2023.

Red Bull dropped Pérez at the end of last year. Bottas is a Mercedes reserve driver this year after scoring no points in 2024 at Sauber.

Both could also make a big contribution to car development as the F1 regulations change for 2026. In commercial terms. Pérez has brought major sponsorship from Mexico to his previous teams, while Bottas’ humor and social media presence make him a fan favorite.

Reuss said Pérez helps the team connect with one of the automaker's most critical markets.

“The market in Mexico is a big deal for General Motors, and frankly, North America,” Reuss said. “We sell a lot of cars in Mexico and the fanbase there is absolutely enthusiastic. Those are side benefits.”

Towriss said both drivers give the team tremendous commercial appeal.

“Checo and Valtteri have very strong followings, from a commercial standpoint, from a sponsorship standpoint, their impact from being on the Formula 1 circuit for many, many years,” said Towriss, before noting that experience was still the primary factor.

“We talked to a lot of drivers," he said. "When you really sit down and get into the experience... and being able to create this chemistry in a team, the conversations are different and they really stand out from the others.”

AP Sports Writer James Ellingworth contributed to this report.

