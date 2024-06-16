Caitlin Clark overcomes another physical game by scoring 23 points to lead Fever past Sky 91-83

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Caitlin Clark overcame another physical challenge from the Chicago Sky by finishing with 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds to lead the Indiana Fever to a 91-83 victory on Sunday.

Aliyah Boston had her third straight double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds as the Fever (5-10) won back-to-back games for the first time this season. Kelsey Mitchell added 17 points and NaLyssa Smith had 15 as Indiana took a 2-0 lead in the season series.

Marina Mabrey scored 22 points to lead the Sky (4-9). Chennedy Carter had 18 points and four assists two weeks after being criticized for a hard shoulder check on an inbound play that knocked Clark to the floor. League officials later upgraded the call to a flagrant-1.

That sequence, the highly anticipated rematch between former college stars Angel Reese and Clark and another full house inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse only fueled the growing regional rivalry. Reese finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

There were several heated moments during the game, including Clark smacking Dana Evans' arm after Evans hooked Clark in the first half. Reese hit a driving Clark in the head with her right arm in the third quarter. The call was upgraded to a flagrant-1 after a review.

Fans cheered Carter and Reese each time either drew a foul. Reese nearly lost her temper when she was called for No. 5. The refs assessed a delay of game warning when Reese threw the ball back and continued arguing as she walked up the court.

On the floor, though, it was another close contest.

Indiana built a 47-43 lead with a 12-6 run to close the first half. Marina Mabrey then scored eight points in a 12-4 spurt to open the second half to give the Sky a 55-51 lead.

The Fever charged back, taking a 58-57 lead on Clark's 3-pointer midway through the third and never trailed again. They opened up a 68-64 lead before Chicago scored the final basket of the quarter.

Indiana sealed it with a sequence that included Clark's second 3 of the game, Boston's short jumper, Smith's layup and two free throws from Clark over the final 3:06.

UP NEXT

Sky: Returns home Thursday to face Dallas.

Fever: Hosts Washington on Wednesday.

This story has been corrected to show Clark had 23 points, not 22, after a scoring change.

