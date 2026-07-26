Caitlin Clark’s whirlwind All-Star weekend: Meeting Obama, then lighting up the game

CHICAGO — Caitlin Clark had a memorable weekend that started with meeting former President Barack Obama and ended with a stellar effort in her first traditional All-Star Game.

In between were sponsor events with Nike, State Farm and Wilson that had hundreds of fans of all ages and genders — many wearing her No. 22 jersey — lined up for hours, hoping to get a high-five, autograph or even just a glimpse of the Indiana Fever star. “I’m excited this weekend is packed with a lot of stuff,” Clark said at the Wilson event to unveil her new line of basketballs. “I never want to take for granted (All-Star weekend)."

This was Clark’s first traditional All-Star Game; she missed last year's in Indianapolis because she was injured. Her rookie season in 2024 featured a highly competitive game in which the U.S. Olympic team played the WNBA All-Stars. There was added tension for that one because many felt Clark should have been on the Olympic squad for Paris.

“Any time you get to put on a uniform and play an All-Star Game is really special. It's really a unique experience for myself as I never really got to play in a true All-Star Game (before),” Clark said.

On Saturday, she got involved quickly, much to the delight of the record All-Star crowd of 19,783 at the United Center. Clark scored her team's first eight points, getting a steal for a layup and then hitting one of her signature deep 3-pointers. A few minutes later she nailed an even deeper 3 that would have been from the 4-point spot that was used in last year's game. The league got rid of it this year to Clark's dismay.

Despite not having the opportunity for the bonus point, Clark had fun Saturday helping her team to the 129-122 win, taking Obama's words in their conversation to heart when he told her "don't lose the joy."

Clark admitted her hands were sweaty and clammy when she met Obama. She asked for a photo with him — a question that's posed to her countless times a day.

After meeting Obama, Clark's day was full of sponsor activities. She went to WNBA Live, a fanfest where many of the league's sponsors having exhibits. She participated in a musical chairs shooting game at the State Farm exhibit, which had hundreds of fans watching.

Soon after she was acting as a hype woman for a few lucky girls who competed in a similar contest. The winner got a pair of Clark's shoes. There was also a stop at the Nike girls basketball tournament to see her former AAU team the Iowa Attack.

Then it was the trip to Wilson to unveil her new line of basketballs.

For a few days, Clark could just enjoy basketball and not have to deal with the outside noise that has surrounded her since she entered the league in 2024.

Now it’s back to the grind as the Fever play in Seattle on Tuesday.

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