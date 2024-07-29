Cardinals acquire RHP Erick Fedde and OF Tommy Pham as part of a 3-team trade

The St. Louis Cardinals acquired right-hander Erick Fedde and outfielder Tommy Pham on Monday as part of a three-team trade that also moved hard-throwing reliever Michael Kopech to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A person familiar with the situation confirmed the deal to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced by the teams.

St. Louis got Fedde and Pham from the lowly Chicago White Sox, who also sent Kopech to the Dodgers. The NL West leaders also acquired utilityman Tommy Edman from the Cardinals. The White Sox received infield prospects Miguel Vargas, Alexander Albertus and Jeral Perez from the Dodgers.

___

AP MLB: https://www.apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.