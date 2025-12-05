Cardinals QB Kyler Murray ruled out for the rest of the season because of foot injury

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss the remainder of the season because of a foot injury that's kept him out of the lineup since Week 6.

Coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters the decision before Friday's practice.

“Kyler will not play again this year,” Gannon said. “He had some more tests done this week, went out of state, got another opinion on it. It's not progressing where it's going to make sense where he can go.”

It's been a hugely disappointing season for both the Cardinals and Murray, who started the season with high expectations, but now have a 3-9 record and are eliminated from the playoff race.

Murray — a two-time Pro Bowl selection — hurt his foot in a Week 5 loss against the Tennessee Titans. The initial feeling was that the quarterback would only miss a few weeks, but it's now been more than two months since the injury.

Complicating matters, veteran backup Jacoby Brissett has played well in Murray's absence, averaging more than 300 yards through the air. Murray threw for less than 200 yards per game in his five outings.

It remains to be seen if Murray has played his last game for the Cardinals, who drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2019 after he won the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma. He's had some good moments in seven years with the franchise — leading the team to the playoffs in 2021 — but hasn't been able to consistently win.

The 28-year-old missed big chunks of the 2022 and 2023 seasons after tearing the ACL in his right knee.

Murray is in the middle of a $230.5 million, five-year deal that could run through 2028. Gannon didn't speculate on Friday when asked about Murray's future with the franchise.

“I just feel bad for the quarterback, you know what I mean?” Gannon said. “He got hurt and wasn't healthy enough to play. That's first and foremost. That's where I'd leave it right now.”

The Cardinals host the Rams (9-3) on Sunday.

