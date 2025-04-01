Carson Kelly becomes 1st Cubs player to hit for the cycle in 32 years

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Carson Kelly became the first Chicago Cubs player in 32 years to hit for the cycle when the catcher tripled in the eighth inning Monday night against the Athletics.

Kelly even walked twice during an 18-3 rout in the first major league game at Sutter Health Park, the minor league ballpark serving as the new home for the Athletics this season.

Kelly homered in the fourth inning, had a two-run single in the fifth, doubled and walked in the sixth, and tripled in the eighth. The previous Cubs player to hit for the cycle was Mark Grace on May 9, 1993, against the San Diego Padres — before Kelly was even born in 1994.

No catcher for the Cubs had accomplished the feat since Randy Hundley on Aug. 11, 1966, versus Houston.

Kelly's RBI triple made it 17-3.

