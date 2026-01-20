Catcher J.T. Realmuto and Philadelphia Phillies finalize $45 million, 3-year contract

PHILADELPHIA — Catcher J.T. Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized their $45 million, three-year contract on Tuesday.

Realmuto gets salaries of $15 million in each of the next three seasons and can earn a maximum $5 million annually in award bonuses.

He would get $2 million for All-Star election and $1 million for selection, $1 million each for a Gold Glove or Silver Slugger and $2 million for finishing in top 10 of MVP voting.

A three-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner, Realmuto made his decision a month after designated hitter Kyle Schwarber also chose to remain with the Phillies, agreeing to a $150 million, five-year deal.

Realmuto, who turns 35 in March, hit .257 with 12 homers and 52 RBIs in 134 games last year, when he tied for the major league lead with 132 games at catcher. He was in the final season of a $115.5 million, five-year contract.

Realmuto has a .270 career batting average with 180 homers and 677 RBIs in 12 seasons with the Miami Marlins (2014-18) and Phillies.

Philadelphia also reached deals this offseason with right-hander Brad Keller ($22 million for two years) and outfielder Adolis García ($10 million for one year).

Infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.

