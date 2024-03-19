Cavs All-Star G Donovan Mitchell has broken nose fixed, team's leading scorer could be out for week

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell could miss at least another week after breaking his nose in Cleveland's loss at Houston last weekend.

Mitchell, who has also been dealing with a bruised left knee, got hurt in Saturday's game against the Rockets when teammate Tristan Thompson accidentally bashed him while going after a loose ball.

The Cavs said Tuesday that Mitchell underwent a procedure at the Cleveland Clinic to realign his nose. He'll be reevaluated “in approximately one week.”

Mitchell sat out Monday night's win at Indiana due to the nose and to rest his left knee, which has kept him out of at least seven games since the All-Star break. The Cavs listed him as out with the nasal issue against the Pacers, but Mitchell said Saturday he needed time to get his knee right.

The 27-year-old received a platelet-rich plasma injection on March 4, when the Cavs said he would be out for their next three games. While he made some progress, Mitchell expressed frustration at not having his usual burst.

Mitchell is averaging 27.4 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 49 games in his second season with Cleveland.

The Cavs have been saddled with injuries all season with Mitchell and starters Evan Mobley (ankle) and Max Strus (knee) all missing time lately.

Cleveland (43-25) has managed to stay among the Eastern Conference's top teams despite the rash of injuries and enters Wednesday's home game against Miami trailing Milwaukee by one game for the No. 2 spot.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.