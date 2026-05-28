Celebrini and Crosby score as Canada beats US to advance to semifinals of ice hockey worlds

FRIBOURG, Switzerland — Macklin Celebrini scored again and Jet Greaves stopped 34 shots as Canada beat the United States 4-0 to advance to the semifinals at the ice hockey world championship on Thursday.

In the latest edition of their fierce rivalry, Canada's quarterfinal victory ended the Americans' quest to retain the trophy that they had won for the first time since 1933.

The two teams met for the first time since the final at the Milan Cortina Olympics three months ago, when the Americans prevailed 2-1 in overtime to take the gold medal.

Canada remains on course to capture its 29th title at the worlds.

Celebrini scored his sixth goal at the worlds, Sidney Crosby netted his first, and Dylan Holloway and Connor Brown also scored. Mark Scheifele had two assists.

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