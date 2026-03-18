Champions League: Barcelona, Liverpool have work to do as Bayern looks to set up Madrid quarterfinal

LONDON — Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will look to complete a trio of Spanish successes over English rivals in the Champions League 's round of 16 on Wednesday.

A day after Real Madrid ousted Manchester City, Barcelona takes on Newcastle at Camp Nou with the score at 1-1 from last week's first leg after Lamine Yamal's stoppage-time penalty. Barca has won all seven of its home matches in 2026, scoring at least three goals in each.

Atletico is in a better position — 5-2 up on Tottenham — though facing an away match in the second leg.

English hopes may rest with Liverpool, which hosts Galatasaray at Anfield needing to overturn a 1-0 loss from the first match in Istanbul. There is growing pressure on Liverpool manager Arne Slot heading into the game.

England had a record six teams in the round of 16 but only Arsenal has so far qualified, with Chelsea joining Man City in getting eliminated on Tuesday.

In Wednesday's other match, Bayern Munich is expected to finish off Atalanta after a 6-1 rout in Italy last week. That would set up a blockbuster quarterfinal matchup with Madrid, the 15-time champion.

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