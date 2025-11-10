Chargers humble Aaron Rodgers and Steelers 25-10 in prime time for 3rd straight win

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Justin Herbert threw for 220 yards and a touchdown while Aaron Rodgers stumbled to his worst game of the season as the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 25-10 on Sunday night for their third straight win.

After opening the season with three consecutive victories over AFC West rivals, the Chargers lost three of four to drop out of first. But they bounced back with wins over Minnesota and Tennessee before humbling Rodgers in prime time.

The Chargers' defense kept Rodgers without a touchdown until he hit Roman Wilson for a 27-yard score with 2:57 left in the game. The four-time MVP was 16 of 31 for 161 yards, got sacked three times and was intercepted twice while looking every bit of his 41 years.

Coming off a rousing 27-20 win over AFC South-leading Indianapolis last week, the AFC North-leading Steelers (5-4) have dropped three of four. They were 0 for 9 on third down before converting on their lone TD drive. Their other points came on a 59-yard field goal by Chris Boswell in the first.

Trailing 15-3, Rodgers threw three straight incompletions, with Chargers cornerback Cam Hart breaking up the last one intended for DK Metcalf in the end zone, and the Steelers turned it over on downs early in the fourth.

The Chargers answered right back, with Herbert's 58-yard throw to Ladd McConkey setting up Kimani Vidal's 2-yard touchdown run that extended their lead to 22-3. Vidal had 25 carries for 95 yards and his second rushing score of the season.

Herbert finished 20 of 33 and took five sacks. He ran for 19 yards on five carries.

The Steelers led 3-0 when Rodgers fumbled, fell on the ball in the end zone and was tackled by Khalil Mack for a safety in the first. It was the Chargers' first safety since Oct. 23, 2022, against Seattle.

The first touchdown of the game came after Rodgers was intercepted — his sixth of the season — with a throw into the hands of Chargers rookie RJ Mickens. Herbert then hit a wide-open McConkey with a 15-yard TD pass for a 12-3 lead late in the second.

Cameron Dicker kicked field goals of 32, 59 and 42 yards for the Chargers. The 59-yarder tied his record for the longest in team history and extended LA's lead to 15-3 in the third. His 55-yard attempt from hit the left upright later in the quarter, leaving him 50 of 53 at SoFi Stadium.

Keenan Allen made two catches to reach 956 with the Chargers, surpassing Hall of Famer Antonio Gates for the most receptions in franchise history.

Injuries

Pittsburgh CB Darius Slay was evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter and did not return. Los Angeles DL Teair Tart and TE Oronde Gadsden (knee) were hurt in the third.

Up next

Steelers: Host Cincinnati next Sunday.

Chargers: Visit Jacksonville next Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.