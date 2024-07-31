Chisholm's second straight 2-homer game helps Yanks top Phils 7-6 in 12 innings for 4th straight win

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Jazz Chisholm had five RBIs in his second straight two-homer game, Gleyber Torres hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 12th inning and the New York Yankees outlasted the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6 on Tuesday night for their first four-game winning streak since early June.

Chisholm had an RBI grounder in the first, a solo homer in the sixth off Aaron Nola and a three-run homer in the seventh against Matt Strahm that put the Yankees ahead 5-4.

“It feels great, being part of a winning team, helping them win, trying to make the playoffs right now, trying to give ourselves No. 28," Chisholm said, referring to what would be the Yankees' next World Series title.

Chisholm has homered twice in two of three games with the Yankees after having three multihomer performances in 405 games with Miami, which traded him last weekend.

“I can tell you he’s having fun playing the game," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "I can tell you he enjoys this environment, this stage, the arena and the action. He’s embraced us and everyone in that room has embraced him.”

Clay Holmes’ wild pitch allowed Josh Rojas to score the tying run in the ninth, Alex Verdugo’s sacrifice fly put the Yankees back ahead in the 11th and Austin Hays made it 6-6 with an RBI single in the bottom half, when Trent Grisham's diving catch on Alec Bohm’s two-out liner to center stranded Hays at third.

After Torres’ sacrifice fly in the 12th against Orion Kerkering (2-2), Michael Tonkin (4-4) pitched his second inning of relief. He struck out two in a perfect inning, sending the Phillies to just their third three-game losing streak this season and their 10th loss in 14 games.

Two-time MVP Bryce Harper went 0 for 5 and is 1 for 25 in his last six games.

“Pitchers are walking a lot more people, bats have gone silent, but that will change," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said.

Following a 10-23 stretch, New York has won four in a row for the first time since June 9-12 and has won consecutive series for the first time since sweeping San Francisco and Minnesota from May 31 to June 6.

Chisholm flipped his bat and danced around the bases after his second homer. Strahm had allowed just one homer in 48 at-bats against lefties, and Chisholm had been 1 for 8 with five strikeouts against the lefty.

Chisholm joined Dave Kingman (1977) and Eric Hinske (2009) as the only players with three homers in their first three games with the Yankees, then joined Colorado's Trevor Story in 2016 as the only players with four homers in his first three games with a club.

“To be part of the history of the New York Yankees is one of the sickest things anybody in baseball can hear,” Chisholm said.

Chisholm is batting .400 (6 of 15) with eight RBIs and five runs with New York. Playing his second professional game at third base, he also made a sliding stop of Trea Turner’s grounder and threw to first for the final out of the seventh.

“I enjoy it a lot," Chisholm said of playing for New York. "This is what I live for. I love the lights, I love the big crowds, it’s super exciting. I just feel like that complements my game, being in the lights, being in big moments.”

Bohm hit an RBI double in the first off Will Warren, who made his big league debut, and Hays hit a three-run homer in the fourth for a 4-1 lead.

Warren, a 25-year-old right-hander, started after reigning Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole was scratched with body fatigue. Warren allowed four runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings with six strikeouts and two walks. He got 25 swings and missed among 97 pitches

“I've dreamed about this since as long as I can remember,” Warren said. “I don't know if I was nervous. I was more in shock maybe — looked around and I was like, dang, this stadium is kind of bigger than I thought it was.”

When called by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre manager Shelley Duncan, Warren worried he might have been traded. He was in a car service from Scranton to Philadelphia when he learned he was starting. Warren telephoned his parents and said his mom at first didn't believe him.

“She was laughing and crying at the same time,” Warren said.

Carlos Estévez pitched a perfect ninth in his first game since the Phillies acquired him from the Los Angeles Angels, extending his scoreless streak to 19 innings over 19 appearances since May 21.

Mark Leiter Jr. arrived just before the game and pitched a scoreless, one-hit 10th after the Yankees acquired him from the Chicago Cubs earlier Tuesday.

“It's been a crazy day for me, for sure," said Leiter, who father Mark and uncle Al also pitched for the Yankees. “It's been a great legacy for my family, and to get a chance to put on the pinstripes is pretty awesome.”

Quipped Judge: “I don't think he even had time to take off his airplane shoes.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Taijuan Walker (right index finger inflammation) will make a rehab start at Double-A Reading on Wednesday. Manager Rob Thomson said Walker (3-3, 5.60) would make at least two rehab outings.

UP NEXT

The teams finished their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon when New York LHP Nestor Cortes (4-9, 4.13) opposes Phillies LHP Cristopher Sánchez (7-6, 3.05).

