Clark, Fever get best of Bueckers, Wings in first pro matchup of WNBA stars

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers each produced remarkably efficient stat lines in their first professional matchup Sunday.

The ultimate result wasn't nearly as close.

Clark helped Indiana dominate the second quarter, leading the Fever past the Dallas Wings 102-83. Clark had 14 points and a season-high 13 assists, needing only 25 minutes to earn the 19th double-double of her two-year career. Bueckers wound up with 21 points, four rebounds, four assists and four turnovers in 33 minutes in a head-to-head matchup that lived up to the hype of the past two No. 1 overall picks squaring off.

“It's fun to watch, not as an opponent on the other sideline. But for a lot of young players, that come into this league, there's a learning curve," Fever coach Stephanie White said.

"And how quickly they figure it out is always interesting to see. Paige, she's figured it out."

The highly anticipated matchup between Clark and Bueckers was supposed to take place June 27 at Dallas. But Clark, last year's Rookie of the Year, missed the game with an injured left groin. Indiana still won 94-86 despite Bueckers finishing with 27 points, six assists, two steals and two blocks.

So WNBA fans waited until Sunday for their next chance.

Round 1 took place in Indianapolis, which is within driving distance of their respective hometowns in Iowa and Minnesota. They previously squared off in the 2024 Final Four when Clark helped Iowa rally past UConn 71-69 to reach the national championship game.

Yes, Clark got the upper hand again Sunday, but Bueckers also demonstrated why so many consider her this year's Rookie of the Year favorite — she's not afraid of mixing it up with anyone, including Clark, on the professional level.

“We're just trying to be aggressive, read what the defenses are doing, get out in transition and do what we've been doing,” Bueckers said after matching Clark's seven-point first quarter. “My teammates are doing a great job setting screens, getting me open.”

The Fever, who were last season's struggling young up-and-coming team, certainly made it more difficult the rest of the way for Bueckers & Co.

Bueckers went 9 of 15 from the floor and 2 of 4 from beyond the arc while Clark's shooting struggles continued.

Clark was 4 of 12 from the field and 2 of 7 on 3s but also had five steals.

The biggest difference: Clark's ability to get teammates involved.

Indiana finished with 30 assists on 40 baskets, including one midway through the second quarter that began with a block by Clark. All-Star center Aliyah Boston grabbed the ball, got it ahead to Clark who immediately whipped a perfect touchdown-like pass over the outstretched hands of one defender and into the hands of Sophie Cunningham for a layup midway through the second quarter.

The play started a 14-5 run that put Indiana in control and allowed the Fever to score a league-high 64 first-half points.

Clark did give the Fever a brief scare, though, with an awkward collision with the basketball stanchion on a missed layup. She stayed down momentarily and left the game for a few minutes before returning to help Indiana deliver the knockout punch.

“I thought my playmaking was really good, there was no reason for me to shoot that much," Clark said. “When we have five people in double figures, we're going to be pretty hard to beat. We were just kind of clicking on all cylinders, moving the ball well, getting to the next action.”

Fans won't have to wait so long for a rematch. Bueckers and Clark will be on opposite teams at Saturday's All-Star Game in Indianapolis, and they will meet twice in August, too.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.