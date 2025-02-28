College star Luke Clanton easily makes the cut in Cognizant Classic and earns PGA Tour card

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Florida State junior Luke Clanton only needed to make the cut Friday in the Cognizant Classic to earn a PGA Tour card. That was never in doubt.

Clanton ran off four straight birdies on the front nine at PGA National, the last one by holing a bunker shot as his father captured it on a phone from the gallery, and closed with a birdie for a 5-under 66 to easily make it to the weekend.

That gave him the final point he needed in the PGA Tour University Accelerated program to earn a PGA Tour card after the NCAA Championship ends May 26. If he chooses not to turn pro, the card will be there when he does.

“It's pretty cool to do it here,” said Clanton, who grew up near Miami and had his entire family (and plenty more) in the gallery. "I’ve watched this event growing up a ton, and to be on 18 walking up and seeing all the people there, it’s breathtaking.

“I’m just excited to kind of get this journey started and go back and win a national championship with the college team first and then get it started.”

The 21-year-old Clanton was beaming as he held the tour card, though his work is not done. His birdie from the bunker on the 18th hole put him at 9-under 133, just four shots out of the lead and very much in contention going into the weekend.

That's nothing new for Clanton, either.

In the 12 times he has played PGA Tour-sanctioned events, Clanton already has two runner-up finishes and two other top 10s. They all contributed to his rapid rise through PGA Tour University, which began five years ago to give college players a direct path to the big leagues.

Clanton missed the cut in two of his three PGA Tour events this year. He tied for 15th in the Farmers Insurance Open, putting him on the cusp of a card. He conceded the final point was starting to become a burden.

“It feels good to get it done now,” he said. “I got that question asked about 19 points a ton, and it was kind of nerve-racking — everyone saying to get your tour card, which I love, and the support has been amazing — but to finally get it done is definitely a little bit of ease for sure.”

He made bogey on his second hole by having to pitch back to the fairway, which might have added to the nerves. That didn't last long.

He hit a 319-yard drive that set up a two-putt birdie on the par-5 third. He hit wedge to 10 feet for birdie on the fourth hole. He made a 20-foot birdie on the par-3 fifth. And then he hit a tough shot around the trees into a bunker, and holed that for a fourth birdie.

Clanton muffed one chip on the 14th with the finish line in sight. He followed that by knocking in an 18-foot par putt. He did little wrong, and his week is not over.

“We still have two more days in this event and we’re going to be locked in and try to go out and win this thing,” Clanton said.

The PGA Tour University program began for seniors. The “Accelerated” program began in November 2022 — after the first season of Saudi-backed LIV Golf — for underclassmen. They can accumulate points for making the cut on the PGA Tour, playing and making the cut in a major and other achievements. A card is earned with 20 points.

Gordon Sargent of Vanderbilt was the first to get a card through the “Accelerated” program. He chose to return to school this year.

Clanton earned 14 points through tournaments, including his tie for 41st in the U.S. Open. He picked up five points for reaching No. 1 in the world amateur ranking and another point for staying at No. 1 for at least 26 weeks.

He played the opening two rounds with Daniel Berger, a Ryder Cup player who also went to Florida State. Berger was two shots out of the lead.

“He's a great player,” Berger said. “He hits it a mile. He’s got a great short game. He’s real fiery. He’s got a bright future.”

