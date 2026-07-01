Harry Kane sends England into the round of 16 of the World Cup after 2-1 win against Congo

ATLANTA — Harry Kane scored two second-half goals to help England rally for a 2-1 victory over Congo and a spot in the round of 16 at the World Cup on Wednesday.

England's all-time leading scorer evened the score with a header after Brian Cipenga had given Congo a surprising halftime lead. Kane then scored the decisive goal into the top corner in the 86th minute at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

For much of the game, England looked to be headed for one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

The 1966 World Cup champions will next play co-host Mexico in the round of 16 in Mexico City on Sunday.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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