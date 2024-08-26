Cowboys agree to 4-year, $136M deal with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, AP sources say

All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb ended his holdout with the Dallas Cowboys by agreeing to a $136 million, four-year contract, three people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity on Monday because the deal has not been announced.

Lamb is going into the last year of his rookie contract after being drafted 17th overall in 2020. He led the NFL in receptions last season (135) and was second in yards receiving (1,749) and third in touchdown receptions (12).

Lamb skipped minicamp in June, a decision that came one day after Minnesota's Justin Jefferson agreed to the most valuable contract for a non-quarterback in league history.

Lamb and Jefferson are effectively neck-and-neck in career statistics after being selected six picks apart in the first round in 2020. Lamb has increased his production each season and was a first-team All-Pro in 2023.

