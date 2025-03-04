Action Sports Jax

Cryer scores 22 points and No. 3 Houston beats Kansas 65-59 for 9th straight win

Kansas Houston Basketball Houston's L.J. Cryer (4) shoots against Kansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, March 3, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)

HOUSTON — (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 22 points and No. 3 Houston won its ninth straight game with a 65-59 victory over Kansas on Monday night.

Emanuel Sharp added 12 points off the bench, including two free throws that pushed Houston's lead to 63-59 with 20 seconds left. The Cougars (26-4, 18-1 Big 12) went 4 of 4 from the foul line down the stretch.

Cryer had 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting in the first half as Houston took a 30-27 lead into the break.

Milos Uzan finished with 10 points, and Mylik Wilson had 10 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Cougars, who shot 35% from the field and were 7 of 20 on 3-pointers.

Hunter Dickinson had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Jayhawks (19-11, 10-9), who shot 45%. KJ Adams Jr. added 15 points and David Coit had 14 off the bench.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 all season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0

Most Read