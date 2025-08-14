Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya carted off after injuring left ankle stepping on first base

TORONTO — (AP) — Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya was carted off the field after injuring his left ankle stepping on first base Wednesday night against Toronto.

Amaya’s foot landed awkwardly at the front of the base as he beat out an infield single in the eighth inning. Amaya twisted in the air and landed on his back in pain.

Cubs trainers eventually lifted Amaya onto a waiting cart and he was driven off while holding a towel over his face.

The 26-year-old Amaya was reinstated from the injury list Tuesday after being sidelined since May 25 because of a left oblique strain. He hit .280 with four homers and 25 RBIs in 27 games prior to the injury.

Reese McGuire came on to run for the Cubs.

