Curry scores 39 in return but Timberwolves top Warriors 127-120 without Edwards

SAN FRANCISCO — Rudy Gobert had 24 points and 14 rebounds, Donte DiVincenzo made a clutch 3-pointer with 28 seconds remaining and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors 127-120 on Friday night.

Stephen Curry scored 39 for the Warriors after missing the previous five games with a bruised left quadriceps, but Minnesota held on even without injured star Anthony Edwards (right foot soreness).

DiVincenzo finished with 21 points, six rebounds and four assists in the first meeting between the teams since the Timberwolves eliminated the Warriors in the second round of the playoffs last season.

Julius Randle had 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Minnesota. Naz Reid added 18 points and seven assists off the bench.

Quinten Post scored 16 points for Golden State. Jimmy Butler had 15 points and eight rebounds.

The game featured 27 lead changes, tied for second-most in the NBA this season, and both teams played short-handed. The Timberwolves were without Edwards, while the Warriors were missing injured Draymond Green.

Minnesota grabbed momentum in the fourth quarter. The Timberwolves opened the final period with a 20-7 run and led by 10 with five minutes to go before Curry and Moses Moody connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to pull the Warriors to 108-104.

Golden State briefly led 118-117 following Curry’s free throw with 1:37 remaining, but Gobert had a go-ahead dunk and DiVincenzo made it 123-118 on his 3 with 28 seconds to play as the Wolves closed with a 10-2 surge.

Curry got going quickly in his return. The two-time NBA scoring champion made his first three shots and scored eight of the Warriors' first 12 points. He went 14 of 28 from the field and finished with six 3s in 32 minutes.

